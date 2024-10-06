Israeli airstrikes target weapons depots in Syria, Syrian air defenses respond

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces launched "intense" airstrikes targeting weapons depots in several areas in Syria's Hama and Homs provinces on Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Meanwhile, Syria's state news agency reported that air defense systems were "confronting hostile targets" in the central region, indicating an active response to the airstrikes.

No immediate details were provided on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Israel has frequently carried out attacks in Syria, targeting positions linked to Iran's military presence in the country.