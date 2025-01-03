Israeli airstrikes target defense facilities in Southern Aleppo

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes late Thursday night, targeting defense and scientific research facilities in the As-Safira region, south of Aleppo in northern Syria, according to state-run Syrian television.

Syrian media described the attack as a significant escalation, with at least seven powerful strikes reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli Army Radio announced the completion of the “main phase” of its operations in Syria. According to the radio station, Israeli forces have destroyed approximately 80% of Syria’s military capabilities through hundreds of strikes on over 250 locations. These include weapon storage facilities, air defense battalions, and military research centers, with attacks spanning from Damascus to Tartus.

The report also noted the destruction of military assets such as aircraft, warships, ground-to-air missile systems, and strategic missile production facilities. “We have dismantled significant threats and disrupted their operational capabilities,” an Israeli security official was quoted as saying.

The escalation coincides with warnings from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who expressed skepticism about the new Syrian administration’s intentions. In an interview with Israel’s public radio, Sa’ar labeled the leadership in Damascus as “a group of extremist jihadists who have merely relocated from Idlib to the capital.”

Israeli officials have justified the military campaign as a preemptive measure to prevent advanced weaponry and strategic installations from falling into what they describe as “hostile hands.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) recorded 498 Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory since the new administration in Damascus assumed power on December 8, 2024.

The Observatory detailed the extensive targets of Israel’s air campaign, which include Syrian airfields, weapon depots, aircraft squadrons, radar installations, military communication sites, and scientific research centers. Many of these facilities have been rendered completely inoperable, including several key air defense systems.