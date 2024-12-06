Israeli airstrikes target Syrian chemical weapons facilities

Shafaq News/ Israel's air force has recently carried out strikes on chemical weapons facilities in western Syria, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Channel 12 stated that the strikes aimed “to prevent the weapons from falling into the hands of armed factions that have made rapid advances in Syria, capturing areas from Aleppo to Hama and nearing Homs.”

Channel 12 also noted that Israel’s military and security establishment are closely monitoring the escalating conflict in Syria, concerned about its potential impact on Israeli security.

Moreover, the Israeli army announced on Friday that it had bolstered its forces along the border with Syria as a precautionary measure.