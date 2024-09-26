Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon leave 9 dead

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring more than ten.

According to local sources, the strikes targeted several towns, including Kfartebnit, Kafrman, and Nabatieh in the south, as well as the Karak region in eastern Bekaa. The raids also hit the villages of Yahmour, Samhar, and Labaya in western Bekaa, along with Arid Dibeen in Marjayoun.

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last October, the Israeli-Lebanese border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire. In recent days, Israel has significantly ramped up its operations, conducting hundreds of airstrikes daily on Hezbollah targets in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Hezbollah responded by launching rockets aimed at northern Israel, primarily targeting military installations.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad revealed that Monday’s Israeli airstrikes alone resulted in the deaths of 558 people, most of whom were unarmed civilians, with over 1,800 injured. This marks the deadliest single day in Lebanon since the civil war ended in 1990.