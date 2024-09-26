Israeli airstrikes near border crossings with Syria in Northern Bekaa

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted border crossings with Syria in the northern Bekaa region.

The intense Israeli bombardment on the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate in eastern Lebanon has caused a humanitarian crisis, triggering a wave of displacement as residents fled toward various Lebanese areas and the border crossings to Syria.

Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli aircraft bombed the towns of Adloun, Ansariya, Al-Bissariyah, Al-Taybeh, Jibchit, the Litani River area, and the heights of Mount Al-Rihan in southern Lebanon, as well as the towns of Al-Nabi Othman, Al-Qasr, and Housh Al-Sayyed Ali, near the border in the Hermel district.

According to Al Mayadeen TV Channel, Israel carried out multiple massacres between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as their aggression against Lebanon entered its fourth day, with 23 Syrian workers, including children, killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Younine in northern Bekaa, northeastern Lebanon, on Wednesday night.

The airstrike targeted a building where Syrian workers and their families were residing.

The town's mayor, Ali Qassas, reported, “In addition to the 23 martyrs, eight others were injured, including four Lebanese with minor injuries.”

In another incident in Bekaa, an airstrike targeting a residential building in the town of Karak in Zahle district killed 11 people, while five individuals remained trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building, Al Mayadeen affirmed.

Moreover, four members of the same family were killed, and nine others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit their home in the town of Shaath, in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon.

This ongoing escalation comes after the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports on Thursday about a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah and the approval of the US-French initiative on the matter.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X. "We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes."

The Israeli army is continuing its "Northern Arrow" operation against Lebanon, with airstrikes targeting southern and Bekaa regions, resulting in hundreds of casualties and the displacement of hundreds of thousands, while Hezbollah, supported by Iraqi factions, continues launching rockets toward Israeli sites and bases.