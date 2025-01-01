Israeli airstrikes kill 10 in Gaza as UN warns of systematic destruction of healthcare

Shafaq News/ At least ten people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting al-Bureij refugee camp and Jabalia town in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday.

The attacks come amid the 453rd day of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces destroyed residential homes near al-Saftawi, west of Jabalia in northern the strip.

Haaretz revealed that the commander of the Israeli 252nd Division authorized independent operations in Gaza, including allowing relatives to form demolition squads targeting buildings in the enclave.

The Israeli military confirmed the interception of one of two rockets launched from central Gaza, with the second falling in an open area.

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed grave concern over the situation. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Palestinian territories described the destruction of hospitals in Gaza as "systematic," accusing Israel of disregarding international law.

"The systematic dismantling of the health system and a siege for over 80 days on North Gaza puts the lives of the 75,000 Palestinians remaining in the area at risk.," the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli military has begun shutting down Kamal Adwan Hospital to prevent its use "in any capacity," linking the closure to an Israeli strategy aimed at depopulating northern Gaza entirely.

WHO reported that over 45,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the escalation began in October 2023, with 60% of the victims being women and children. "This level of destruction in healthcare facilities is unprecedented," the WHO declared.

The organization reiterated its urgent appeals to protect healthcare workers and hospitals, consistent with international humanitarian law, but noted that these calls remain unheard.