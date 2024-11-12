Israeli airstrikes hit multiple Lebanese regions, causing deaths and injuries

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out more than ten airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz ruled out a ceasefire in Lebanon until Israel's objectives are met.

Ongoing Israeli Hostilities

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes hit the Al-Marwaniyah and areas around Jbal El-Botm and Zibqin, with a raid on a house in Dbaal, southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties.

Israeli fighter jets also targeted Shebaa, Tebnine, Kafr Jouz, Roumine, and Toul in the Nabatieh district, destroying several buildings and resulting in one death and one injury, according to Lebanese media.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in the outskirts of Tyre, causing three deaths and several injuries. Another airstrike on the town of Srifa resulted in one death and one injury. Artillery shelling targeted areas around Zibqin, Shiheen, and Alma el-Chaab, while Naqoura and Mount Labouneh were also shelled by Israeli naval forces.

According to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, Israeli artillery and phosphorus shelling targeted the town of Shebaa. Meanwhile, at least 11 Israeli airstrikes hit various areas of the southern suburbs of Beirut, with most of them focused on the Haret Hreik area. A raid on the town of Tuffahta in the Saida district resulted in 5 deaths.

These strikes follow the massacre committed by Israel in Akkar yesterday, killing over 30 people, including women and children.

Casualties

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities a year ago have resulted in the deaths of 3,243 people and injuries to 14,134 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah’s Retaliatory Operations

In response, Hezbollah launched operations targeting the settlements of Kfar Yuval and Kfar Blum and Dishon with a barrage of rockets, the group stated. Additionally, Hezbollah announced that fighters from its Air Defense Unit repelled two Israeli Hermes 450 drones in the skies above Nabatieh and the western sector, forcing them to leave Lebanese airspace.

These attacks were carried out "to support our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, stand in solidarity with their brave resistance, defend Lebanon and its people, and respond to the Israeli enemy's attacks and massacres."

What Katz Said?

Recently appointed Security Minister Israel Katz stated on Monday, during his first meeting with the Israeli General Staff, that a ceasefire in Lebanon would not occur until Israel achieves its goals. “Israel will not agree to any arrangement that does not guarantee its right to control and prevent terrorism, while achieving its war goals in Lebanon: disarming Hezbollah, pushing them beyond the Litani River, and ensuring the safe return of northern residents to their homes,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar mentioned some progress in ceasefire talks, adding that “the war against Hezbollah is not yet over.”

In contrast, Hezbollah expressed its readiness for a prolonged conflict with Israel and continued firing rockets. Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem had asserted that “Netanyahu's project is to dismantle Hezbollah, occupy Lebanon in a manner similar to the West Bank, and redraw the region’s map," affirming that Hezbollah "remains steadfast in its resistance, with the battlefield as the only answer."