Israeli airstrikes hit Damascus, resulting in casualties and material damage

Shafaq News/ Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, early Thursday morning, according to reports from the Syrian News Agency.

Syrian TV stated, "The sounds of explosions heard a short while ago in Damascus, were due to an Israeli aggression."

Later, the Syrian News Agency cited a military source saying, "Around 03:40 AM, the Israeli enemy launched an airstrike from the direction of the Syrian Golan and northern Lebanon, targeting two points in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus and a military point in the Homs countryside."

"The bombing resulted in the death of one soldier and injured seven others, causing material damage," it added.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights affirmed, "The Israeli bombing resulted in human losses," without providing a specific toll.

Last Monday, two people were killed and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus. The Israeli army claimed it "assassinated a senior Hezbollah leader responsible for a major part of the funding for the Iran-backed group."

At the beginning of October, at least four people were killed, including the son-in-law of the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike that also targeted the Mazzeh.

Additionally, seven civilians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential building in the same neighborhood on October 8, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defense. The Syrian Observatory reported that the bombing claimed the lives of nine civilians, along with four others, including "two from Lebanese Hezbollah."

Since 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, targeting Syrian army sites, Iranian objectives, and Hezbollah positions.

Recently, Israel has intensified its attacks on locations near the border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, where tens of thousands have fled in the past week due to heavy bombardments that have resulted in over 1,500 deaths, including children and women.