Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it conducted a "precision strike" in Beirut, reportedly aimed at assassinating a senior Hezbollah military leader.

The Israeli Army reported that the strike aimed to assassinate Ibrahim Mohammed Qobeisi, the head of Hezbollah's missile unit.

Hezbollah did not confirm the assassination attempt.

Lebanese sources confirmed the F-35 strike hit a building in the Al-Ghobeiry neighborhood, causing injuries and material damage.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed six people and injured 15 others.

The state-owned Al-Iraqiya TV channel reported that several Iraqi citizens were injured in the Israeli airstrike.