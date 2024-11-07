Israeli airstrike kills four relatives of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike has killed four people from the family of former Hezbollah secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated last September by Israel, according to news reports.

The victims were identified as Nasrallah's uncle along with family members by targeting a house in the southern Lebanese village of Bazouriyeh, where the family members were staying at the time.

Bazouriyeh, a town in Tyre district, southern Lebanon, is the birthplace of Nasrallah.