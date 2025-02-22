Israeli airstrike hits Hezbollah supply lines on Syria-Lebanon border

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced, on Saturday, that it had carried out an airstrike on the Syrian-Lebanese border, targeting key transport routes allegedly used by Hezbollah to smuggle weaponry into Lebanon.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the airstrike specifically struck logistical corridors that Hezbollah has been utilizing to transfer military assets across the border. He described these activities as a "blatant violation" of agreements between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Adraee reiterated that "the army remains committed to countering any threats to Israel’s security and will take necessary measures to prevent Hezbollah from establishing a military foothold."

#عاجل 🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على محاور نقل على الحدود بين سوريا ولبنان والتي يحاول حزب الله من خلالها نقل وسائل قتالية إلى لبنان. 🔸تعتبر هذه المحاولات بمثابة خرق فاضح للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة أي تهديد على دولة إسرائيل وسيمنع اي… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 22, 2025

The strike comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since November 27, following months of hostilities. The conflict, which began on October 8, 2023, escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, resulting in over 4,000 Lebanese casualties and displacing more than a million people.

Despite the ceasefire, reports indicate continued Israeli operations in Lebanon, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including civilian casualties.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel was initially required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 due to non-compliance.

Reports suggest that, as of January 2025, Israel has allegedly breached the agreement more than 52 times, resulting in at least 15 fatalities, including a Lebanese Army officer.