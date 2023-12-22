Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Injured in Hezbollah Rocket Attack

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army reported on Friday that one of its soldiers was killed and another seriously injured in a rocket attack launched by Hezbollah in the Shtula area on northern borders.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, a 19-year-old in the 188th Armored Brigade's 71st Battalion.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the southern border.

The latest incident adds to the tensions in the region, where Israel faces threats not only from Hamas in Gaza but also from Hezbollah on the Lebanese front. The "Axis of Resistance," comprising various factions, including Iraqi groups, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Yemen's Ansarallah, has voiced full support for Hamas against Israeli operations in Gaza.

Since the conflict escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have intensified. The strategy employed by Hezbollah includes targeting Israeli telecommunication towers to disrupt communication among Israeli forces and launching attacks with drones and rockets on Israeli army gatherings.