Israeli NGO reports infant deaths due to Gaza hospital conditions

Shafaq News / Israeli non-governmental organization "Physicians for Human Rights" announced on Saturday the death of two newborns at Gaza's largest besieged hospital on the thirty-sixth day of the war on Gaza.

The organization reported, "In the past few hours, we received horrifying reports from Al-Shifa Hospital, where there is no electricity, water, or oxygen. Military airstrikes have damaged the intensive care unit and the only generator that has been operating until now."

"Due to the lack of electricity, the neonatal intensive care unit ceased to function, resulting in the deaths of two infants."

The Israeli NGO warned of a "real danger to the lives of 37 other infants in the same condition."

The spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, stated that operations at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, stopped on Saturday after completely running out of fuel.

Al-Qidra added to Reuters, "As a result, a newborn in the nursery section, where there are 45 newborns, died."

The clashes between Israel and Hamas are intensifying near Al-Shifa Hospital, which Israel claims houses a Hamas command center and demands its evacuation.

An Israeli military official stated earlier on Saturday that there are clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants in the vicinity of the hospital.