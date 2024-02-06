Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir apologizes for son's controversial post on President Biden

ShafaqNews/ Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued an apology on Tuesday for a post by his son that compared U.S. President Joe Biden to an Alzheimer's patient, suggesting cognitive decline.

Shuvael Ben Gvir shared a photo of Biden on X, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about Alzheimer's. The post was later deleted, and the far-right minister disapproved, terming it a "serious mistake."

Ben-Gvir emphasized the strong friendship between Israel and the U.S., apologizing for his son's remarks.

Shortly after, the minister's son also apologized, sharing an image of Biden with the caption, "Mr. President, sorry!"