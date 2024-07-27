Israeli Foreign Minister warns of imminent war with Hezbollah after deadly attack

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his country is nearing all-out war with Hezbollah in the north.

“Hezbollah crossed the red line; Israel will respond accordingly,” Katz stated after Majdal Shams attack in the Golan.

Earlier today, the Israeli army said that about 40 shells from Lebanon were fired in three batches toward northern Israel, causing casualties in Majdal Shams, while Hezbollah rejected “all related false claims.”

According to the Israeli Magen David Adom medical service, the attack killed 9 people and injured 30, including several critically.

Sky News Arabia reported that “Hezbollah launched a missile, hitting a football stadium.”

In the context of the attack, the Israeli army said, "We believe it was a heavy missile, difficult to intercept. Our response will be very strong."

Moreover, an Israeli official stated that “the incident will significantly impact the fight against Hezbollah.”

Israel Beytenu party leader, Avigdor Liberman, pointed out that "Nasrallah, responsible for killing many children in Majdal Shams, must now pay the price."

Since the Israeli-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have engaged in almost daily exchanges of fire. Tensions have escalated significantly, coinciding with Israeli threats of a large-scale offensive on its northern front with Lebanon.

Additionally, Hezbollah has consistently affirmed that it does not seek war but is prepared for one if necessary.