Israeli Forces Storm Nablus amid Armed Clashes, Jenin Operation Concludes with Casualties

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army launched a large-scale operation with significant forces in the city of Nablus, triggering violent clashes and throwing explosive devices at Israeli forces within the Habala neighborhood. As tensions escalated, a special force encircled a house in the old city of Nablus.

Just two days ago, the Israeli army declared the conclusion of a two-day military operation in Jenin, northern West Bank, resulting in the deaths of 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier. The operation was widely called the largest in 20 years.

On the first day of the Israeli invasion, Palestinian activists shared a video on social media documenting the deliberate destruction of a paved road using a bulldozer.

Palestinian sources allege that the Israeli army aims to isolate the Jenin camp by bulldozing roads and erecting barriers to separate it from its surroundings.

These sources further claim that the military operation is targeting the infrastructure of Jenin and its camp, suggesting a clear Israeli intent to seek retribution against the camp.

The recent escalation of violence in Nablus and the conclusion of the Jenin operation have raised concerns and prompted condemnation from Palestinian sources. The clashes and destruction of infrastructure exacerbate tensions and deepen the divide between Israeli forces and the Palestinian population.

As the situation unfolds, the international community continues to call for restraint and dialogue to de-escalate the conflict and find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.