Israeli forces raid West Bank town in Nablus

Shafaq News – Nablus

On Friday, Israeli troops raided the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, sparking clashes with local residents, Palestinian media reported.

Local media cited witnesses saying that soldiers fired live rounds tear gas at demonstrators and homes during the confrontations.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces also carried out major raids in Nablus and Ramallah, part of an intensified campaign across the West Bank that Palestinian media says has left more than 1,000 people dead and thousands detained since October 7, 2023.