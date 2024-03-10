Israel's harsh strategy for Ramadan sparks fury in Jerusalem and the West Bank

Shafaq News/ Israeli media has disclosed a stringent security plan set to be enforced in the West Bank, particularly East Jerusalem, as Ramadan nears. The aim is to maintain strict control over the situation and prevent attacks by Palestinian factions.

However, experts caution that these measures could potentially escalate the intensity of attacks. Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that “Tel Aviv anticipates significant security hurdles in the West Bank and East Jerusalem during Ramadan, especially amidst the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.”

The report highlights, “while most of Gaza is currently under Israeli security supervision, the prime concerns remain the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Ramadan historically brings about security crises in the West Bank, with military confrontations proving insufficient.”

Furthermore, challenges persist around the holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly with Hamas operatives gaining ground in recent years. Ramadan often witnesses disturbances and clashes within these locations, posing a significant challenge for Israel, especially amid Gaza-related events. This could potentially divert Israeli military attention from Gaza and impact preparations for a potential conflict on the northern front near Lebanon with Hezbollah.

Israel's plans to confront

The Israeli newspaper's report shed light on elements of the security plan that Tel Aviv may adopt to tackle the aforementioned challenges. It suggests that the Israeli police should bolster their presence in mixed and Arab cities, similar to the post-October 7 attack response by Hamas.

Additionally, for the West Bank, the government is urged to instruct the Israeli army to escalate its military operations.

The report advocates for a wider authorization of force against those inciting riots and proposes simultaneous tactical military actions across multiple cities during Ramadan. It emphasizes the need for robust support for the police in the Temple Mount area to thwart potential attacks.

Furthermore, East Jerusalem necessitates a comprehensive strategy, including a substantial reinforcement with border police and national guard members. Israel is advised to conduct a large-scale operation to seize weapons and carry out preemptive arrests in East Jerusalem neighborhoods.

Harmful grip

Ayman Talat, the former director of the International Relief Agency focusing on high-risk security areas, shared his views with Sky News Arabia regarding the anticipated Israeli security escalation during Ramadan. He expressed concerns that “the stringent measures would exacerbate crises and lead to numerous casualties.”

Talat illustrated his point by highlighting that “restrictions on worshippers' movements and the prohibition of prayers in mosques could provoke discontent among Muslims, potentially fueling attackers' motivations without effectively deterring attacks.”