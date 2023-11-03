Israeli Attack Near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Raises Concerns, Prompts International Scrutiny

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported a new Israeli attack near the entrance of Al-Shifa Medical Complex on Friday, resulting in a devastating toll on lives and leaving dozens killed and wounded. The Director General of Hospitals in Gaza confirmed the casualties, expressing profound concern over the incident.
Reports emerged of Israeli airstrikes targeting ambulances en route to Rafah, further exacerbating the crisis. The escalation of violence near vital medical facilities has raised international concerns, prompting urgent scrutiny of the situation.
In response to the reports, the Israeli army stated that they were in the process of verifying the incidents involving the ambulance convoy.
Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 9000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.