Israel releases 5 prisoners under truce framework

Five former detainees from Gaza arrived on Sunday at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah after their release by Israeli authorities, Palestinian media said.

عاجل| وصول 5 أسرى من قطاع غزة إلى مستشفى "شهداء الأقصى" في دير البلح، بعد إفراج الاحتلال عنهم. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted in a post on X that Israel is close to completing the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, adding that the second phase will focus on disarming Gaza.

Gaza Ceasefire - Phase 1: What we know so far

Now we have a second phase, no less daunting, and that is to achieve the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza. And as I mentioned to the Chancellor, there is a third phase, and that is to de-radicalize Gaza, something that also people believed was impossible. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 7, 2025

Before the truce, Israeli estimates indicated that 20 hostages remained alive out of 251 abducted, while Hamas was believed to be holding the remains of 17 others. Under the agreement, Israel must return 15 Palestinian bodies for each Israeli captive’s remains.

The ceasefire, implemented in October 2025, has allowed limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, though severe restrictions on shelter materials, fuel, and other essentials remain in place.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported renewed Israeli airstrikes on southern Gaza on Sunday, alongside gunfire from Israeli military vehicles toward northern Rafah.

The Israeli army said its forces shot an armed man who approached troops in southern Gaza, describing him as an immediate threat.

מוקדם יותר היום, כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 7 הפועלים בדרום רצועת עזה זיהו מחבל אשר חצה את הקו הצהוב והתקרב לכוחות באופן שהיווה עליהם איום מיידי.מיד לאחר הזיהוי, הכוחות חיסלו את המחבל.כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום מיידי — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 7, 2025

Gaza’s Ministry of Health warned of a worsening medical crisis, reporting that 52% of essential medicines are out of stock, alongside shortages of 71% of medical consumables and 70% of laboratory supplies.

The ministry announced that the Israel killed 70,360 people and injured 171,047 since October 7, 2023. From the beginning of the truce on October 11, 2025, Gaza has recorded 373 deaths, 970 injuries, and 624 bodies recovered.