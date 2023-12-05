Israeli Army: three soldiers killed in ground battle in Gaza; total casualties reached 406

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Army revealed that three soldiers died in a ground battle in the Gaza Strip.

A statement by the Israeli military forces said that Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21, Cpt. Eitan Fisch, 23, and Staff Sergeant Tuvia Y’huda Tsanani, 20, died in the conflict.

Four other soldiers were seriously injured in the incident.

This increases the number of Israeli army soldiers and officers killed since the war began on October 7 to 406, as reported by official Israeli data.

On the other hand, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for several operations against “the occupation forces.”

Al-Qassam said it “destroyed 28 Israeli military vehicles, in all fighting axes in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours.” They also targeted “five Zionist tanks and five personnel carriers in the eastern Gaza axis with Al-Yassin 105 rockets.”

The Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has continued since October 7. The operations killed more than 16,000, most of whom were children and women.

Israel said it would continue the military operation until “eradicating” the Hamas movement; in contrast, the Palestinian forces, mainly Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, insist on the resistance until “the freedom of Palestine.”

Despite many diplomatic efforts, worldwide protests against the Israeli attacks on civilians, and a one-week truce, the situation in Palestine remains critical and unpredictable.