Israeli Army announces killing of senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut airstrike

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had killed a senior Hezbollah military commander in an airstrike targeting Beirut.

"Mohammed Hussein Sarour, the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit, was killed in a precise strike by F-35 aircraft on the southern suburb of Beirut," the Israeli army confirmed.

The location of the attack is near where the leader Ibrahim Aqeel was killed.

So far, Hezbollah has not issued any official statement to confirm or deny the assassination.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported an initial toll of two martyrs and 15 injuries from the Israeli raid.

The incident marks the fourth Israeli attack on the southern suburb of Beirut, a known Hezbollah stronghold, within a week.