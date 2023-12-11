Israeli Army: New soldiers were killed during Gaza ground operation

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Army announced on Monday that four new soldiers, including two officers, were killed and another wounded in the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, 102 Israeli soldiers were killed in the ground operation inside Gaza, which began on October 27.

Hamas confirmed that the Israeli death toll is higher than what the Israeli Army officially announced, especially since the confrontations between the two sides are from “zero distance” (close range).

Hamas also said that it destroyed a large group of Israeli tanks.

The invasion continues in the Gaza Strip as Israeli tanks are present inside and around the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, where about 626,000 displaced Palestinians from different areas live.

The Israeli aggression also intensified in northern Gaza, especially in the Jabalia camp, where Israeli forces massacred by killing civilians.

The Palestinians are living in a tragic situation during the Israeli aggression. There is no safe place in the Gaza Strip, even hospitals and UNRWA schools.

Necessities like food, water, and oil are currently low.