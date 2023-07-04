Israeli Army Begins Withdrawal from Jenin After Large-Scale Military Operation in West Bank

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army commenced its withdrawal from the Jenin area on Tuesday evening, marking the end of one of the largest military operations in the West Bank in years.

The operation, aimed at targeting the infrastructure and weapons of armed groups in the camp, spanned two days and saw the deployment of over 1,000 Israeli troops.

The densely populated refugee camp, home to approximately 14,000 people within a confined space of less than half a square kilometer, has been a focal point of the escalating violence gripping the West Bank for over a year.

According to Palestinian officials, the operation resulted in at least 13 reported fatalities.

The international community has expressed growing concern over the situation in the region.

During the military operation, a separate attack occurred in Tel Aviv, where eight people were wounded in a ramming and stabbing incident.

The attacker, 23-year-old Abd al-Wahhab Khalayleh, was shot dead at the scene. Hamas claimed that Khalayleh was a group member and characterized the attack as "legitimate self-defense" against what they called the "ongoing Zionist massacre in Jenin."

In response to the humanitarian crisis, volunteers from the nearby city of Nablus collected trucks of food, water, and other supplies, which were then distributed at hospitals and community centers in Jenin to aid those displaced by the conflict.