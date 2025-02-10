Israel widens assault, increasing civilian deaths in West Bank

Shafaq News/ Israel continues to attack and besiege cities, villages, and camps in the West Bank while expanding its rules of engagement, leading to an increase in civilian deaths, according to reports.

The Israeli army’s Central Command has broadened the rules of engagement in the West Bank, resulting in more civilian casualties. “The broad rules of engagement made it easier to open fire, with the Central Command chief authorizing the use of lethal force without resorting to arrests,” as Israeli media cited soldiers who participated in the West Bank operations.

Israeli forces continue to force Palestinian families in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm to evacuate their homes. They also stormed Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, Azzun town east of Qalqilya, and Tammun town south of Tubas in the northern West Bank, where Israeli bulldozers caused widespread destruction during the raids, according to media reports.

For the ninth consecutive day, Israel has continued its assault and siege on Al-Far’a camp, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. The army is reportedly deploying reinforcements from Hamra checkpoint towards the camp while systematically destroying infrastructure and civilian property. Additionally, forces have raided numerous homes, vandalized their contents, conducted field interrogations with dozens of residents, and made arrests.

Families, according to reports, are being forcibly displaced, with hundreds fleeing the camp under dire conditions amid threats and mistreatment, while those remaining face severe humanitarian hardships due to the ongoing water supply cut and Israel’s obstruction of essential food and medical supplies, including medication for patients and baby formula.

The Israeli army has also been attacking Jenin city and its refugee camp for 21 consecutive days, resulting in 25 deaths and dozens of injuries. The camp has been completely destroyed, displacing nearly 20,000 people, according to Mansour Al-Saadi, the deputy governor of Jenin.

At dawn on Monday, they reportedly arrested four Palestinians from Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, after besieging and setting fire to a house, destroying the contents of another home, and vandalizing a commercial shop.

Since the events of October 7, Israeli hostilities have resulted in the deaths of more than 905 people and injuries to over 7,370 in the West Bank.