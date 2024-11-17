Israel targets Hezbollah media official in Beirut airstrike

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army striked the densely populated area of Ras al-Nabaa in Beirut, outside the southern suburbs (Dahyeh), resulting in the complete destruction of a building.

According to media reports, the airstrike targeted “Hezbollah's Media Relations Official since 2014, Mohammad Afif. The strike hit an apartment housing the Baath Party office in Beirut.”

Following the airstrike, Israeli Army Radio confirmed that "Mohammad Afif was the target of the assassination operation in Beirut."

Hezbollah has not issued any official comment regarding the news about Afif.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that the bombing resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others, bringing the total toll of casualties to over 3,365 deaths and approximately 14,344 injuries.

Observers suggested that targeting Afif reflects “a shift in Israeli strategy towards targeting non-military Hezbollah leaders to increase pressure on the group.” This airstrike follows a series of continuous attacks on the Dahyeh, where areas like Haret Hreik and Burj al-Barajneh have been heavily bombed by Israeli warplanes.