Israel targets 70 Hezbollah positions across Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Saturday claimed the killing of seven Hezbollah members, while striking more than 70 sites linked to the group in southern Lebanon, as fighting intensified despite reported progress in a US-Iran agreement that could potentially halt the cross-border escalation.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee noted that the seven men were operating from an underground facility used to store ammunition, mortar shells, and supplies intended for attacks against Israeli forces.

#فيديو القضاء على سبعة عناصر من حزب الله في جنوب لبنان🔸لقد رصدت قوات جيش الدفاع العناصر الارهابية خلال الأسبوع الماضي خليتين ارهابيتين مكونتين من سبعة عناصر يعملون من داخل مسار تحت الأرض في جنوب لبنان. وقد استُخدم هذا المسار لتخزين الذخائر وقذائف الهاون والإمدادات الغذائية… pic.twitter.com/4qZNjdqJhx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 13, 2026

Israeli warplanes also conducted a series of strikes across southern villages. Lebanese media reported strikes on Kfartebnit, Kfarhouneh, al-Rayhan, and Sajd. No casualties were recorded, though extensive damage was documented. Attacks are ongoing at the time of writing.

📌 علي الطاهر- النبطية pic.twitter.com/Had8YC8FTe — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 13, 2026

The Lebanese Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from the Israeli war since March 2 at over 3,711 dead and 11,483 wounded, including women, children, and more than 23 Lebanese army personnel.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations,” by launching a swarm drone assault on Israeli forces near Kfartebnit, confirming a “direct hits.” In other statements, the group described shelling an Israeli troop gathering in Rashaf and carried out a drone strike against an Israeli military position in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.