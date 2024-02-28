Israel strikes sites in Damascus

Shafaq News/ Israel carried out strikes Wednesday near Damascus, Syrian official media said, the latest reported attack amid soaring regional tensions since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"Our air defences responded to an Israeli aggression in the vicinity of Damascus and shot down most of the missiles," Syrian state television said.

The sound of explosions was followed by the sirens of ambulances. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strikes targeted "sites where Iran-backed groups including Lebanon's Hezbollah are based" in two locations near Damascus.

When asked about the strikes, the Israeli army told AFP: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Since Syria's civil war began in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes against its northern neighbour, primarily targeting pro-Iran forces, among them Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah and the Syrian army.

The strikes have multiplied during the almost five-month war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence in Syria.