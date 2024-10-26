Israel strikes military targets in Iran following missile attack, Tehran resumes flights

Shafaq News/ Under the "Days of Reckoning" operations, the Israeli military launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting Iranian military sites, escalating regional tensions after an October 1 missile barrage from Iran struck Israel.

Israel described its actions as “precise,” aimed at countering what it calls sustained Iranian aggression.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained that Israeli forces carried out a “precision attack on military targets across several regions in Iran,” noting that “all Israeli aircraft returned safely to their bases.”

According to Adraee, the airstrikes focused on Iranian missile production facilities responsible for manufacturing rockets aimed at Israel over the past year, labeling these facilities an “immediate and direct threat.”

“Israel has the right and duty to protect its citizens if the Iranian regime chooses to continue its attacks,” the spokesperson stated. He added that Israeli forces are “continuously assessing the situation” and are prepared for defensive and offensive measures.

Despite no new directives have been issued for the home front, Adraee advised citizens to remain attentive to any future instructions.

Daniel Hagari, the Israeli Army spokesman affirmed that the response was concluded stressing, “Our message is clear: All those who threaten the state of Israel and seek to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price…We demonstrated today that we have both the capability and the resolve to act decisively, and we are prepared on offense and defense, to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel.”

Iranian state agency IRNA confirmed strikes on facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, claiming the attacks caused “limited damage” and were intercepted by air defenses.

In turn, a well-informed source has denied claims that Israel deployed 100 military aircraft in recent strikes on Iranian sites, describing the figure as "completely false" and accusing Israel of overstating the scale of its operation. The source, speaking to Tasnim news agency, said Israel's attempts to "magnify" the impact of its strikes stem from the operation's limited effectiveness.

The source further disputed Israeli military statements that 20 targets were hit, suggesting the actual number was “far fewer” than claimed.

The latest Israeli airstrikes follow Iran’s October 1 missile launch, which involved around 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel, some intercepted by Israeli defenses with assistance from US forces.

A senior US official said the United States did not participate in the recent Israeli strikes, characterizing the operation as “targeted and proportional with low risk of civilian harm.” The official added, “It was extensive, targeted, precise, and intended to deter future attacks.” The US also reaffirmed its support for Israel, having enhanced Israel's air defenses and signaled readiness to assist should Iran retaliate.

Washington also urged Tehran not to retaliate." If Iran chooses to respond once again, we will be ready, and there will be consequences for Iran once again," a statement by senior administration officials said.

Hours after the strikes, Iran said it would resume its flights, "Flights will return to normal from 9:00 am (0530 GMT) on Saturday," IRNA quoted the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Organization saying.