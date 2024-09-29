Israel strikes dozens of Hezbollah sites in new raids on Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced, on Sunday, that it had launched airstrikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets within Lebanon over the past several hours.

The Israeli army stated, “Air Force fighter jets, under the directives of the Northern Command, struck dozens of terrorist targets in Lebanese territory in recent hours.”

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that 33 people were killed and 195 others injured in the intense Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

In recent days, concerns have grown over the possibility of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalating into a full-scale war, with Israel launching heavy attacks on various areas in Lebanon.

On Friday, Israel carried out a devastating airstrike in Beirut, killing Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah had been killed in the strike, which targeted Hezbollah's central command in Beirut's southern suburbs. Hezbollah confirmed the news but did not provide further details.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Nasrallah’s assassination as a “necessary step to shift the balance of power in the region for years to come.”