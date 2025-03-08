Israel strikes Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli army announced that it targeted a Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon.

Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated that the member was involved in reconstructing infrastructure used by the group to conduct “terrorist activities” in southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸أغارت طائرة لسلاح الجو قبل قليل على مخرب من حزب الله عمل لاعمار بنية تحتية إرهاببة لتوجيه أنشطة إرهابية لحزب الله في جنوب لبنان. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة التهديدات على دولة إسرائيل وسيمنع أي محاولة لاعمار وتموضع حزب الله. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 8, 2025

The drone strike on a car in Khirbet Selm, southern Lebanon, resulted in the death of one civilian and the injury of another, Hezbollah affiliated Al-Manar TV channel quoted the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, without specifying whether the individual was affiliated with Hezbollah.

On Friday, Israel launched approximately 25 airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting several sites it claimed were military positions after detecting weapons and rocket launchers at those locations.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect in Lebanon on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have violated the terms over 1,000 times, carrying out airstrikes, artillery shelling, overflights, and gunfire from machine guns, resulting in nearly 400 casualties, both dead and wounded, according to the Lebanese media outlets.

Despite the war having ended nearly four months ago, Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory in southern Lebanon, specifically five strategic hills, without announcing a timeline for withdrawal.