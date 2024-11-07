Israel strikes Beirut suburbs; Hezbollah responds with escalated attacks

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military launched nine airstrikes early Thursday, targeting areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, with intense force.

The sites included Hadath, Haret Hreik, andTahwita al-Ghadir. Two of these strikes hit Ouzai, an area close to Beirut International Airport, but it was not directly targeted. Damage was reported close to runway 17, prompting the relocation of nearby aircraft.

As part of its warnings, the Israeli military advised residents in certain buildings within the southern suburbs to evacuate, although these warnings reportedly came just minutes before civilians could evacuate.

According to Shafaq News sources, not all areas hit by airstrikes were included in Israel's announced warnings.

Israeli drones continue to fly over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Escalation in Southern Lebanon and Beyond

Israel’s ongoing offensive on Lebanon, initiated on September 23, has intensified with airstrikes across various Lebanese regions, including the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

Heavy artillery shelling has also hit areas around Marjayoun and Nabatiyeh in the south, while Israeli aircraft launched strikes near Hermel, close to the Syrian border.

The strikes coincided with a recorded address by Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, marking the 40-day commemoration of former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27.

Impact and Casualties

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Center reported that Tuesday’s airstrikes in Bakaa alone resulted in 40 fatalities and 53 injuries. The cumulative death toll since the start of Israel’s offensive has reached 3,050, with 13,658 injured.

Israel has completely destroyed 37 towns in southern Lebanon and demolished over 40,000 residential units since the beginning of its war, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Hezbollah’s Retaliatory Operations

In response, Hezbollah has escalated its attacks on Israeli military targets, issuing 36 statements detailing strikes on Israeli positions across northern and central Israel, including multiple military bases. Key developments include:

Hezbollah launched a volley of "Fateh 1" missiles at Tzrifin base near Ben Gurion Airport. According to Hezbollah, this marked the first operational use of the Fateh 1 missile, capable of a 300-kilometer range and carrying a 500-kilogram warhead.

The group also claimed to have targeted the Bilu base in Tel Aviv with a swarm of drones, successfully hitting its targets. The base reportedly houses units from the Israeli army’s 98th Paratroopers Division.

For the first time, Hezbollah also targeted the Haifa naval base in Haifa Bay using drones, with the group claiming precision hits on several Israeli naval assets, including missile boats and submarines. A second, multi-faceted operation was conducted on the Stella Maris base in Haifa, involving both missiles and drones.

Rocket salvos also targeted Israel’s military-industrial facility in Kiryat Motzkin, as well as a missile attack on the Rawia base in the occupied Golan Heights, where Israel’s 188th Armored Brigade is headquartered. Additional sites, including the Yoav barracks and Kilah camp in the Golan, were also struck.

Hezbollah expanded its strikes on civilian areas, launching rocket barrages at the city of Safed and nine Israeli settlements, including Birya, Katzrin, Meron, and Kiryat Shmona. Reports indicate multiple strikes on Kiryat Shmona, while three separate attacks targeted the Kfar Sold settlement. Additionally, Hezbollah targeted eleven gatherings of Israeli troops in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

In southern Lebanon, Hezbollah reported launching rocket and drone strikes on Israeli positions near Maroun al-Ras, with several Israeli troops injured.

Hezbollah’s operations headquarters issued a statement advising Israeli settlers previously warned to evacuate not to return, as the group has now designated these areas as military targets.