Israel strikes Beirut's Dahyeh in heavy bombardment amid clashes on Lebanon border

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes on various neighborhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs (Dayheh), in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, the airstrikes targeted residential buildings in Ghobeiry, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh neighborhoods.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that several buildings were struck in Dahyeh without warning.

Israeli jets also struck this morning the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Health Ministry, in an updated toll late Wednesday, reported that the Israeli bombardment had led to 3,365 deaths and 14,344 injuries since the war began, including women and children. Over 1.2 million residents have been displaced.

On the other side, the Israeli military reported that nearly 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel with some intercepted. Air-raid sirens sounded across areas in Upper Galilee

Earlier in the evening, the Israeli military confirmed the death of a captain and five soldiers from the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion during an encounter with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. The incident reportedly involved a close-range confrontation, with Hezbollah fighters ambushing Israeli forces from a building struck shortly before.

Israeli military disclosed that submarines were now assisting ground and naval forces in combat operations in Lebanon, guiding airstrikes on Hezbollah positions.