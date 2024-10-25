Israel signals imminent conclusion of ground operation in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli Broadcast Authority reported, on Friday, that the ground operation in Lebanon is in its final stages and is expected to conclude within a week.

The authority cited senior officials within the Israeli security establishment, stating, "The ground operation in southern Lebanon is nearing its final phases, and we anticipate completing the ground maneuver within a week or two, barring any last-minute changes and depending on operational and political considerations."

Additionally, the report highlighted that "militarily, the army has achieved significant accomplishments along the front line in southern Lebanon, dismantling several Hezbollah infrastructures."

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Since October 7, when the Lebanese party opened a "support front" for the Gaza Strip, more than 2,550 persons have been killed, and over 12,000 injured, including women and children, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

On the other side, Hezbollah responded to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, inflicting material and human losses, as it announced the killing over 70 Israeli soldiers and destroying dozens of tanks.