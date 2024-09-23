Israel says it dismantles Hezbollah's 20-year infrastructure, the group responds with rockets on Haifa

Shafaq News/ Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Monday that Israel is systematically dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure built over the past 20 years.

Gallant said that Israel had carried out 1,100 airstrikes on Lebanon since the morning, as part of its intensified offensive.

“We are tearing down what Hezbollah has spent two decades building,” Gallant declared, adding that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been left isolated. “Entire units of the Radwan Force have been eliminated, including its prominent commander Ibrahim Aqil,” Gallant said, referring to Hezbollah's elite forces.

He also claimed that Israel has destroyed tens of thousands of Hezbollah’s rockets and precision missiles, marking this week as “the most difficult for Hezbollah since its founding.”

Gallant noted that Israeli forces have targeted Hezbollah’s command and control structures, weakening its operational capabilities.

Lebanese authorities confirmed that Israeli airstrikes across multiple regions on Monday have resulted in over 270 deaths, including 21 children, and injured over 1000.

Despite the Israeli allegations about destroying Hezbollah’s military storage, the group continues targeting Israeli sites. Hezbollah launched a rocket salvo targeting central Haifa on Monday evening, marking the first such attack since the 2006 war.

Israeli outlets reported that sirens sounded across the city, and 300 thousands of Israelis moved to underground shelters due to Hezbollah missile fire.