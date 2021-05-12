Israel's security cabinet approved escalation against Hamas into Gaza

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-12T20:47:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Israel's security cabinet on Wednesday night approved the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi to escalate retaliatory airstrikes into the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Benny Gantz is briefing members of the Knesset as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will not accept a ceasefire with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. According to Jerusalem Post, Rocket fire killed an IDF soldier and a six-year-old was critically injured in a direct strike on a building in Sderot on Wednesday as Gaza-Israel violence continued for the third straight day, with more than 1,200 rockets fired into Israel since the wave of violence began on Monday. A rocket barrage was launched toward central Israel on Wednesday evening and sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and throughout the South as Hamas launched the rockets to avenge the deaths of its top commanders by Israel earlier in the day.

