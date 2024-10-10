Israel’s Security Cabinet to discuss retaliatory strike on Iran after missile attack

Shafaq News/ Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet Thursday evening to finalize its response to an Iranian missile attack that occurred on October 1.

Senior officials told The New York Times that the meeting is expected to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Yoav Gallant authorization to carry out a “retaliatory strike.”

According to sources cited by Axios, Netanyahu will lead the cabinet in voting on a "major military action against Iran." The response is anticipated to involve a combination of airstrikes on Iranian military targets and covert operations, similar to those that killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

On Wednesday, Biden and Netanyahu spoke to discuss Israel’s plans for a large-scale military response against Iran.

Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant said last Thursday that any strike on Iran would be "lethal, precise, and unexpected."

US and Israeli officials reportedly believe the US and Israel may need to collaborate closely to address any potential Iranian retaliation.

The Biden-Netanyahu call occurred one week after Iran launched roughly 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for a series of Israeli assassinations targeting senior officials from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Some missiles caused structural damage to two Israeli airbases, and a few others landed near Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Tehran stated that its response would cease unless Israel attacked Iran directly. Israel, however, has vowed further retaliation.