Israel's Netanyahu on hostages: 'I hope there will be good news soon'

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday progress was being made on the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

"We are making progress. I don't think it's worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon," he told reservists according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu did not provide further details.

His office said that "in light of developments in the matter of the release of our hostages," he would convene his war cabinet at 6 p.m (1600 GMT), his broader security cabinet at 7 p.m.(1700 GMT) and the full cabinet at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).