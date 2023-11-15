Israel's Chief Rabbi backs son's call for nuclear attack on Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israel's Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu has backed his son's controversial suggestion that dropping a nuclear weapon on the Gaza Strip could be a viable option, sparking outrage from both within and outside the country.

Amichai Eliyahu, a far-right Otzma Yehudit party member, made the remarks earlier this month during a radio interview, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek his dismissal initially. However, Netanyahu later reversed his decision after facing opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a member of the same party as Amichai Eliyahu.

Shmuel Eliyahu, a prominent figure on the radical fringe of Israel's right-wing nationalist movement, doubled down on his son's comments during a speech on Monday, saying that "dropping an atom [bomb] on them is an option."

His remarks have been widely condemned, with critics accusing him of inciting violence and endangering Israel's international standing.

"This is a dangerous and irresponsible statement that has no place in Israeli discourse," said one political analyst. "The rabbi's comments are not only insensitive to the plight of the Palestinians, but they also risk further isolating Israel on the world stage."

Shmuel Eliyahu has a history of making controversial statements, including one that forbade the rental or sale of Jewish-owned property in the northern city of Safed to Arabs. He has also drawn censure for criticizing the Reform movement, the LGBTQ community, and women serving in IDF combat units.

Despite several scandals and calls for his removal over the years, Shmuel Eliyahu has remained chief rabbi in Safed since the late 1980s.

The remarks by Shmuel Eliyahu and his son come at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following a recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza killed more than 11500 Palestinians and injured more than 25 thousand.