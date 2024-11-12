Israel’s Attorney rejects Netanyahu’s request to delay testimony in corruption trial

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israel's Attorney’s Office informed the Jerusalem District Court that it had rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to delay his testimony in his criminal trial on corruption charges, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

“Swiftly completing the trial is crucial to serve the public interest…Starting the defense arguments on schedule is necessary to uphold this interest, maintain the integrity of the proceedings, and reinforce the fundamental principle of equality before the law,” the office stated in its letter to the court.

Netanyahu's defense team had submitted a request to the court to postpone his testimony for two and a half months, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The team cited a series of security incidents during the preparation period, which they argued made it “impossible for Netanyahu to testify,” pointing to recent events, including the assassination of Mohammed Deif, the killing of six hostages in Rafah, tensions with Iran, and incidents in Majdal Shams.

Israeli PM's lawyers had previously requested a delay in his testimony regarding the bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges he faces, ongoing for over four years. In July, they sought a six-month delay, though no decision was made. The Jerusalem District Court ruled then that Netanyahu must testify, with the trial set to begin on December 2, 2024, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which began over four years ago, was paused on October 7, 2023, for two months and resumed in December 2023.