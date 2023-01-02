Israel renews attacks on Damascus, killing two Syrian armed forces

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel launched a missile strike on Damascus International Airport. The Syrian Army said.

In a statement, the Syrian Army reported that the missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., coming from Lake Tiberias in Israel.

Missiles had also targeted southern Damascus, killing two members of the Syrian armed forces and causing damage.

The Israeli side did not comment on the incident, but last week, the head of the Israeli military, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, while presenting the Army's operational outlook for 2023, "We see that our course of action in Syria is an example of how continuous and persistent military action leads to shaping and influencing the entire region."

"We will not accept Hezbollah 2.0 in Syria," it said.

Last year, Israel intensified strikes on Damascus International and other civilian airports to "disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah."