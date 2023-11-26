Israeli airstrike targets Damascus Airport

Shafaq News / Syrian media reported a massive explosion heard in Damascus today, Sunday. They indicated the smoke rising around the areas of Mezzeh and al-Mu'adamiyah following the blasts.

Other local sources mentioned an Israeli airstrike targeting Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian newspaper, "Al-Watan", stated that "there was an Israeli aggression targeting Damascus International Airport."

The newspaper highlighted that "incoming flights to Damascus were redirected to Aleppo and Latakia airports."