Israeli airstrike targets Damascus Airport

Israeli airstrike targets Damascus Airport
2023-11-26T15:42:29+00:00

Shafaq News / Syrian media reported a massive explosion heard in Damascus today, Sunday. They indicated the smoke rising around the areas of Mezzeh and al-Mu'adamiyah following the blasts.

Other local sources mentioned an Israeli airstrike targeting Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian newspaper, "Al-Watan", stated that "there was an Israeli aggression targeting Damascus International Airport."

The newspaper highlighted that "incoming flights to Damascus were redirected to Aleppo and Latakia airports."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon