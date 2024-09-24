Israel open to truce with Hezbollah: Israeli media

Shafaq News/ Israel has signaled its willingness to de-escalate tensions with Hezbollah if the latter is open to reaching a truce, following a military offensive on Monday that caused 492 fatalities and more than 1,645 injuries in Lebanon.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, "It remains unclear whether Israel will engage in a full-scale war with Hezbollah after Monday’s large-scale offensive, which caused extensive damage to Hezbollah’s infrastructure."

The Israeli newspaper cited what it described as "sources familiar with the Security Cabinet's deliberations on Monday night," who indicated that "Israel remains open to de-escalation if Hezbollah is willing to reach an agreement."

During the meeting, Israeli ministers argued that it is important for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week despite the heightened security situation with Hezbollah, as they see it as a "significant opportunity" to secure international support.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that "the Prime Minister would indeed travel to New York but stated that his departure would be postponed until Wednesday night."