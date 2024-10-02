Israel launches airstrikes on southern Beirut, Hezbollah intensifies operations

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military launched more than 10 airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs early Tuesday.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adrae said the strikes targeted "terrorist sites affiliated with Hezbollah" in the areas of Hadath, Rweiss, Choueifat, Haret Hreik, and Shiyah.

The strikes came shortly after the Israeli army urged residents in these areas, particularly those within 500 meters of the target zones, to evacuate their homes "immediately for their safety." However, witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the strikes followed too soon after the warnings, leaving civilians with little time to flee.

No official statement has been released by the Lebanese Ministry of Health regarding casualties, and the extent of the damage remains unclear.

The airstrikes follow two earlier raids in the southern suburbs that killed, according to Israeli Army, senior Hezbollah commanders. One raid killed Zulfikar Hanawi, leader of Hezbollah’s Imam Hussein Brigade, while the second killed Mohammad Jaafar Qasir, commander of Unit 4400, which the Israeli military claims facilitates arms transfers from Iran to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that 55 people have been killed and 156 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across various parts of Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Hezbollah Intensifies Attacks

Hezbollah continued its bombardment of northern Israel on Wednesday, as Israeli media reported a "major event" unfolding near the border. At least four helicopters were dispatched to evacuate casualties, with the Israeli army’s elite Unit 669 assisting in the operation to remove the wounded from the northern front with Lebanon.

According to Israel's Channel 12, over thirty rockets were fired from Lebanon towards border settlements in the Galilee, triggering air raid sirens in Zar'it, Shomera, Even Menahem, Avivim in the western Galilee, as well as Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted an Israeli military gathering in Shtula settlement with two Burkan rockets, claiming direct hits. They also reported launching rocket and artillery strikes on a large infantry unit in Misgav Am, saying they had achieved "precise and direct hits."

At 7:15 AM, Hezbollah said it had fired a salvo of rockets at an Israeli military base in Shomera, again claiming direct hits.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah fighters reportedly repelled an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate the Lebanese town of Adaisseh from Khallat al-Mahafir, inflicting losses and forcing them to retreat.

Israeli media also reported that a rocket launched from Lebanon struck near Tel Aviv without triggering air raid sirens.