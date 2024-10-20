Israel launches airstrikes on multiple areas in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israel conducted airstrikes on several areas in Lebanon, targeting locations such as Hayy Al-Salam and Hayy Al-Ghadir near Beirut Airport, as well as the "Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association", which serves as the financial arm of Hezbollah.

According to reports from Sky News Arabia, "Israel struck the association's offices in Hayy Al-Salam and Burj Al-Barajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs, along with locations in the town of Nadnayel in the Beqaa Valley and the cities of Baalbek and Hermel in eastern Lebanon."

On Sunday evening, the Israeli military issued a warning, stating that it would begin targeting the "infrastructure" of Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association and urged residents to evacuate the area immediately.

In a statement on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that "Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association finances Hezbollah's terrorist activities against Israel," confirming that the Israeli military "has decided to attack this infrastructure."

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari stated in a televised address, "We will attack numerous targets in the coming hours and more throughout the night."

Al-Qard Al-Hassan is a financial institution linked to Hezbollah and has been subjected to sanctions by the United States.

The US Treasury Department reports that Hezbollah, with backing from Iran, uses the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association as a front for financial activities and as a means to access the global economic system.