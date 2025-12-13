Al-Sudani: UNAMI conclusion opens new Iraq-UN chapter

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Saturday described the conclusion of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) as the beginning of a new chapter in Iraq’s partnership with the United Nations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Al-Sudani pointed out UNAMI’s work since 2003, noting that Iraq had endured decades of dictatorship, war, and terrorism, yet emerged “resilient through the courage and sacrifices of its people.”

He underlined that, although UNAMI’s mandate has ended, Iraq’s collaboration with the United Nations will continue, focusing on development, economic growth, and advisory support, affirming the mission’s central role in Iraq’s progress.

“The focus has moved from crisis management to long-term planning, achieving security, stability, and prosperity through Iraqi efforts despite ongoing challenges,” he added.

Al-Sudani also welcomed the appointment of former President Barham Salih as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, framing the move as a boost for global humanitarian efforts.

The remarks came as Iraq moves to conclude the political mandate of UNAMI. The government has formally requested that the mission end by the close of 2025, marking the conclusion of more than two decades of UN engagement in the country.

In a letter submitted to the UN Security Council on May 21, 2024, Baghdad argued that the mission was no longer necessary, citing what it described as substantial progress toward stability. The United Nations, for its part, has affirmed it will continue supporting Iraq through other frameworks after the mission’s conclusion.

