UN chief lands in Baghdad for UNAMI’s conclusion

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in the Iraqi capital on Saturday to participate in the official ceremony announcing the conclusion of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The visit follows a formal request by the Iraqi government to the United Nations to conclude its political mission in the country by the end of 2025, ending more than two decades of UN involvement.

In a letter submitted to the UN Security Council on May 21, 2024, Baghdad said the mission is no longer necessary, citing what it described as substantial progress toward stability, while the United Nations affirmed its commitment to continue supporting Iraq beyond the mission’s conclusion.