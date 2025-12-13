Guterres: Iraq today is stable after terrorism era

Shafaq News – Baghdad

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday praised Iraq’s determination in overcoming terrorism, describing the country as secure and fundamentally different from its past.

Speaking at a joint press conference with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Guterres said the United Nations had witnessed what he described as Iraq’s courage, resilience, and determination in confronting terrorism, stressing that the UN mission was designed to support the Iraqi government in facing complex challenges.

Guterres commended Baghdad’s commitment to repatriating its citizens from Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, a facility that houses thousands of displaced people, including families of suspected ISIS members.

He also underscored Iraq’s transformation, citing improved stability, and stressed that the country should now be viewed internationally as a normal state rather than through the lens of earlier conflict.

Earlier today, Guterres arrived in the Iraqi capital to participate in the official ceremony announcing the conclusion of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The government has formally requested that the mission end by the close of 2025, marking the conclusion of more than two decades of UN engagement in the country. In a letter submitted to the UN Security Council on May 21, 2024, Baghdad argued that the mission was no longer necessary, citing what it called substantial progress toward stability. The United Nations, for its part, has affirmed it will continue supporting Iraq beyond the mission’s end.

Read more: After two decades of oversight, why did Iraq request terminating UNAMI?