Erbil appeals to UN over Baghdad salary freeze

Shafaq News/ Civil society representatives in Erbil submitted a formal letter to the United Nations on Thursday, urging international intervention over Baghdad’s suspension of public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

The move follows the Iraqi Ministry of Finance’s recent decision to withhold the Region’s May 2025 salary allocations, citing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s alleged failure to remit oil and non-oil revenues as required under the Federal Budget Law and a Federal Supreme Court ruling. The KRG has condemned the action as “unconstitutional, unlawful, and a form of collective punishment.”

Speaking with Shafaq News, Mahdi Faydhullah, representing the group of civil organizations, described Baghdad's policy as “inhumane and unconstitutional,” emphasizing that salaries are a legal right. “We delivered this humanitarian appeal to the UN Mission in Erbil, and next we will submit it to European, American, and British diplomatic missions,” he said.

The letter reportedly calls for a clear separation between political disputes and administrative or financial issues, especially as the Eid al-Adha holiday approaches (June 6-9) and many families remain unpaid.

In a separate statement, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry likened the situation to “a blockade on the Kurdish people,” warning of the deepening economic toll as many citizens in Kurdistan rely on government salaries.

The resulting downturn, it added, has alarmed business owners and hindered trade flows from Kurdistan to other Iraqi provinces. “The federal government's actions not only harm citizens and traders but also obstruct reconstruction efforts led by the KRG’s ninth cabinet.”