Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Finance has begun disbursing salaries for public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region for the month of May.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) deposited 120 billion dinars ($86.28 million) in non-oil revenues into the federal account at the Central Bank branch in Erbil, in line with an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad.